Boating safety for Memorial Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Memorial Day Weekend kicks off summer boating season. To make sure you have a safe and fun time on the water, Indiana conservation officers have safety tips for Kentuckiana.

It is recommended that every person on the boat has a life jacket. Officers encourage everyone to wear them, but if not, the jackets should be readily accessible.



"The common things we run into, everyone wants to associate boating with partying or drinking,” Jim Schreck, Conservation Officer, said.

Officers say if you do make the decision to drink while boating, make sure the driver remains sober.

Boaters should also be aware of changing conditions on the water.



"You talk to any experienced boater that has been on the Ohio River, they are going to tell you that the river can change in an instant,” Schreck said.



"You are going to want to make sure that you do a check of your boat, to make sure that everything is functioning correctly, and that you are not going to have an issue, of stranded boats because of motor issues, making sure that you have the proper plugs, and that it is worthy of the water,” Jim Hash, Conservation Officer, said.

