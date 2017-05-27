Boat capsizes, killing teen; man on board arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A boat has capsized and killed a 16-year-old boy, resulting in the arrest of another man on board.



Bourbon County Coroner Dee Gee Ison-Roe tells the Lexington Herald-Leader that Thomas Lane was pulled from Stoner Creek Friday night and pronounced dead at Bourbon Community Hospital.



She said the boat was carrying Lane, two other teens and 35-year-old Jacob Mason when it went over a dam and capsized Friday.



State Police arrested Mason early Saturday on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment. Trooper David Jones says alcohol is a suspected factor. Jones says Mason was found holding onto the boat before he was pulled from the creek.



Mason was being held in the Bourbon County Regional Detention Center.



The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating.

