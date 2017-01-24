Board member, union president want more bus monitors

Over the past few weeks, JCPS bus drivers were asked to fill out a five-question survey and return it to Teamsters Local Union No. 783. (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – JCPS has released little information surrounding what police are calling an alleged sexual assault investigation that happened on a school bus for students with special needs.



“We're very alarmed when there are incidents like this that happen on our buses,” Linda Duncan, a JCPS Board member said.



Sources tell WHAS11 News that the two students involved were from Kammerer Middle School and Ballard High School. JCPS says the district was reviewing footage from a special needs bus when they noticed what they call and incident involving two students.



“It just emphasizes to us the need for more adults to be on the bus with the drivers. The drivers have their hands full,” Duncan said.



The district says that even though the two students do have special needs, neither one was required to have an aide as laid out in their Individual Educational Plan. In fact, none of the students on the bus required an aide. But John Stovall--the president of the union that represents the bus drivers--says not having a monitor on the bus is unacceptable and he wants to know why.



“I was under the impression that all special needs buses have to have a special needs transportation assistant or a monitor to ride the bus. But apparently that's not the case,” Stovall said.



Stovall says he plans to go to district leaders to request monitors for buses with students with special needs. Duncan says it's an issue she wants to revisit as well.



“A lot of times we assume that those buses have assistants on them. So when we find out that one is not there available it's very concerning and that's something we want to make sure does not happen,” Duncan said.

Superintendent Donna Hargens would not comment on the incident. The district sent out a statement that says in part, “The safety of all students in our buildings and on our buses is a top priority for the district.” They say they cannot comment any further because this is an ongoing investigation.

