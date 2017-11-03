Board member calls for JCPS to cancel contract with Jtown Police

Jeffersontown High School (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Jefferson County school board member said he will ask the school system to cancel its security contracts with the Jeffersontown Police Department after an incident at Jeffersontown High School involving police and a student.

Two students, who are brothers, are charged with assault and resisting arrest. Chief Hatmaker said three officers were injured in the scuffle.

The chief backs his officers and believes they acted as they were trained.

Until now, the public has only seen cell phone videos recorded at Jeffersontown High School. The video shows what looks like officers kicking and holding down a student inside the school cafeteria.

Board member Chris Kolb, whose district does not include Jeffersontown High School, told WHAS11 there are five surveillance cameras in the school which captured the confrontation and he has seen all of the recordings, and he wants them released to the public.

Kolb is calling for JCPS to cancel its two contracts with Jeffersontown Police -- a cost of $15,000.



The next school board meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m.

