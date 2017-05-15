WHAS
Board likely to pick superintendent in meeting May 16

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 4:38 AM. EDT May 16, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--After numerous special meetings, we could finally have an interim superintendent for the state's largest school district.

The Jefferson County Board of education will hold a special meeting May 16 and says could lead to the hiring of a new employee.

This is the 6th special meeting of the board since Superintendent Donna Hargens announced her plans to resign.

Her last day with the district is July 1.
 

