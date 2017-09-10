Blue Grass Stockyards to reopen after massive fire in 2016

Blue Grass stockyards fire (Photo: Jon Black, WHAS11)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A longtime Lexington business that hosts cattle sales is reopening this week after it was destroyed by a fire last year.



The Blue Grass Stockyards is opening in a rebuilt facility on Monday. An accidental fire in January 2016 destroyed the building, which had been the site of the cattle market for decades.

Blue Grass stockyards fire (Photo: Chanse Hillard)





A release from the mayor's office says the stockyard is a $600 million annual business and runs the largest cattle market in the eastern U.S.



The 232,000-square-foot facility near the Kentucky Horse Park includes 40,000 square feet of office and retail space.



Lexington Mayor Jim Gray says the business "is to cattle what Keeneland is to thoroughbreds."



The 2016 fire was sparked by construction and burned the surrounding 10 acres and spread to nearby businesses.

© 2017 Associated Press