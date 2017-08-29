Blood donations needed for Hurricane Harvey victims

generic blood donation top pic 470x264.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Kentucky blood centers are asking for your help providing assistance to victims in Texas.

After catastrophic flooding in Houston shut down the Gulf Coast Blood Center, other centers around the country are stepping up to fulfill their need.

While blood of any type will be accepted, donors with Type 0 blood are asked to make a special effort- because they are the universal donor.

So far the Kentucky Blood Center in Middletown says donations have been successful this week but many, many more are needed.

“It's been a great response and I can tell ya, that about 30 blood centers throughout the country yesterday were able to send about 15 hundred units of red blood cells to the area as well as about 140 units of platelets. This is gonna be an ongoing need,” Martha Osbourne, with the Kentucky Blood Center, said.

Kentucky Blood Center donor centers are listed below:



Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre at Stoplight 16A

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trai



To find mobile blood drives and donation information, visit kybloodcenter.org or by call 800.775-2522, ext. 3758.

