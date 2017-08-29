Blood donations needed for Hurricane Harvey victims

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Kentucky blood centers are asking for your help providing assistance to victims in Texas.
After catastrophic flooding in Houston shut down the Gulf Coast Blood Center, other centers around the country are stepping up to fulfill their need.
While blood of any type will be accepted, donors with Type 0 blood are asked to make a special effort- because they are the universal donor.
So far the Kentucky Blood Center in Middletown says donations have been successful this week but many, many more are needed.
“It's been a great response and I can tell ya, that about 30 blood centers throughout the country yesterday were able to send about 15 hundred units of red blood cells to the area as well as about 140 units of platelets. This is gonna be an ongoing need,” Martha Osbourne, with the Kentucky Blood Center, said.
Kentucky Blood Center donor centers are listed below:
Beaumont Donor Center
3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
Andover Donor Center
3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington
Middletown Donor Center
12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
Somerset Donor Center
10 Stonegate Centre at Stoplight 16A
Pikeville Donor Center
472 S. Mayo Trai
To find mobile blood drives and donation information, visit kybloodcenter.org or by call 800.775-2522, ext. 3758.
