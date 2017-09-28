Blessings in a Backpack celebration

Blessings in a Backpack is celebrating more than ten years of making a difference to those who need it most.

The program feeds thousands of kids across the country every week and got its start right here in Louisville in 2005.

This morning, it celebrated its success at the same school it first operated out of, Roosevelt Perry Elementary.

Hundreds of students got to fill their very own backpacks full of food to take home for the weekend.

“It’s amazing that Blessings in a Backpack started here and kind of shows our city’s compassion. To see the way it’s scaled all around the country right now helping kids that need some food is wonderful," says Mayor Greg Fisher. “It’s one of the most basic things that we need to do as a country, and Blessings in a Backpack really helps out with that. It’s a shame we have to do that as a country, but we do so people help us with great compassion. I’m proud of that.”

“It’s amazing how quickly we’ve grown, and I think part of that is because of our concept which is that the whole community can get involved," says Kim Holsclaw, National Program Manager of Blessing in a Backpack. “We get thank you cards all of the time from these children. It will break your heart how thankful they are for our program and we hear from teachers what a difference it makes it attendance and behavior. Come Friday, these children are at school. They don’t want to miss their blessings bag.”

Blessings in a Backpack currently serves around 94,000 students across the country.

It works in more than a thousand schools in 47 different states.

