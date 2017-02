Blaze Pizza

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Blaze Pizza on Shelbyville Road is closed for two weeks while it undergoes renovations.



If you can't go two weeks without the pizza, don't worry, there are still locations at the Paddock Shoppes and Middletown Commons.

The Shelbyville Road location will re-open for business on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.

