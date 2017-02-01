Black Student Union at Male feels silenced after program changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Male High School's Black Student Union says it's upset about being silenced and forced to change its program for this year's Black History Month Assembly.

Students tell WHAS11 their mics were cut off last year because their skits did not promote unity. Now, officials have adjusted the program saying they've found alternative solutions. The skits and conversations centered on the Trayvon Martin shooting case and the Black Lives Matter movement, that was last year's focus.

Now the students say after planning this year's assembly since October, the Black Student Union was told in late January it was not allowed to include certain topics. The shooting death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in 2012 and the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement many say can still be felt today.

London LeBlanc, Male’s Black Student Union Founder recalls, “On stage we had a skit of some young ladies talking about Trayvon Martin and we had a young man come up on stage with his hoodie and some tea and some skittles, but it was cut short because they felt like it was dividing the school so they cut that part out.”

Tony Smyzer, Health Teacher and BSU Sponsor explains, “There was some issues we felt like would kind of be divisive and so we tried to remodify the program and come up with a better program.”

Kara Cunningham, Black Student Union Co-Founder says, “The Trayvon Martin scene, we had a student walk across the stage with his head bowed and his hands up with Arizona Tea and Skittles. I don't see how that was offensive.”

Louisville Male High's Black Student Union says members brought up portions of Black History they wanted to highlight last year but say school officials did not agree.

LeBlanc adds, “When we were talking about Black Lives Matter and police brutality the administration shut our mics off.”

BSU Co-founder London LeBlanc says since October her group has been making plans for this year's Black History Month assembly set for February 20th. She says late last month, her organization was told it could not mention instances officials say do not promote unity.

Smyzer tells us, “The strides that African Americans have made for the African American race have been tremendous so we just wanted this first program at Male to be something that brought everybody together.”

LeBlanc replies, “We also wanted to know why we couldn't speak our mind, as Male says we have a voice but they shut our voices off.”

Smyzer states, “It's always been an awesome program and I don't think anyone at the school is trying to do anything less than what we've done in the past.”

School officials tell WHAS11 that alternative solutions have been substituted, although they would not get into the specifics. They say the BSU students are still allowed to participate in the assembly.

But some of those students say changing their vision is silencing in itself. There are plans for an inaugural Black Student Union event later his year at Male High School, and officials say the public will be invited.

University of Louisville Champ Darrell Griffith is the guest speaker for the Black History Month assembly on February 20.

The Black Student Union can be reached at www.instagram.com/myblackmatterstoo.

