Black Out and clear bags when UofL takes on Clemson

“You look around and all you see is black, you feel like you're just part of one big wave of people,” Austin Young, a University of Louisville fan who works at JD Becker, said.



Those attending the game can expect a sea of black as fans and players alike get dark to take on Clemson.

JD Becker isn't wasting any time stocking up on ‘Game Day’ merchandise. Less than 12 hours after the ‘black out’ announcement, ‘ESPN College Game Day’ black tees were hitting the shelves.

“The owner really hopped on the ball,” Young said.



The shirts were unloaded from boxes, onto a table and then straight to the register, within minutes.



“I got in my car, and came back and got the first one,” Nicholas McReynolds, who showed up to JD Becker the minute the shirts were unpacked, said.



“I left work early today so I could make sure to beat the rush,” another Cardinal fan, Christy Botoms explained.



The all black everything tradition isn't new to Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. It kicked off during the 2006-07 season, but this year, fans can expect something they haven’t had to deal with before: clear bags.

For security purposes, fans entering the stadium may bring one small clutch purse (no larger than 6.5 x 4.5 inches) and one large clear bag, either a one-gallon clear Ziploc-style storage bag or a 12 x 6 x 12 inches clear tote bag.

(Photo: Fountaine, Heather)

“You don't know if they're going to pull out the measuring sticks or not,” McReynolds said.

JD Becker says they're keeping you safe, not sorry and already stocked with the regulation sized bags.



‘They had one right in the front for us to purchase,” Botoms said.



Last season, Louisville hosted a blackout against Duke and took home a win. Fans are hoping the tradition will bring the same luck this year.

WHAS 11 News called around and found regulation size bags also available at Cardinal Authentic and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Similar products are also available at Wal-Mart.

