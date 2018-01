Dequante Hobbs (Photo: Family photo of Dequante Hobbs)

It will be an evening to remember a boy who lost his life too soon.

A birthday celebration to honor Dequante Hobbs, Jr., the seven-year-old boy killed by a stray bullet in May of last year, will be held tonight.

It's set to start at 5:30pm and will last until 7:30pm at Altitude Trampoline Park located at 4420 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40216.

© 2018 WHAS-TV