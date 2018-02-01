Bills proposed to balance pension crisis

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Can Kentucky balance the pensions with pot and expanded gaming?

Two of the most hotly debated ways to solve the pension crisis were on display at the Capitol.

Supporters of those two different proposals touted their plans to bring hundreds of millions of dollars to a Commonwealth in need of more than a billion more per year.

The Governor has voiced opposition to both, but supporters of plans to expand gaming and introduce medical and recreational marijuana took their arguments to Kentuckians in an effort to push forward with two controversial topics at a time when the commonwealth is in need of major economic boost."

"We need new revenue and this is the way of doing it without taxes,” Rep. Jerry Miller (R) said. He is sponsoring a house bill that would put expanded gaming on the ballot this fall.

For the better part of the last two decades efforts have failed to get enough support in the House and Senate. This plan has bipartisan support in both chambers and promises a quarter of a billion dollars in revenue per year.

“What's different now is that for eleven years we've been in the car headed for an absolute budget cliff without recognizing it now people have awakened to the fact that we don't have enough money to meet our obligations,” Se. Morgan McGarvey (D) said. “This is about giving the people of Kentucky a chance to recoup the revenue we need to meet the obligations of state government.”

Supporters insist that a desperate need for funds will push it over the top this time. That's the same theory that was being pushed at the same moment across the capitol complex in the rotunda at a rally for marijuana legalization.

“There's going to come a time for desperation and they're going to have to look at these issues,” Dan Seum Jr., a cannabis advocate said. He is the son of Bullitt County Senator Dan Seum who was pitching the gaming plan and has been a leader behind not only medical marijuana legislation but pushing for recreational legalization too.

While some at the rally back what they described as "responsible use,” others think a first step is medical—something even opponents suggest has a realistic shot at passing this year.

"You know, let's start on the small level and just get it right now into the hands of the people that need it health wise and go from there,” Penny Johnson said.

Both plans are moving forward in committee.

Governor Matt Bevin has voiced opposition for recreational marijuana and expanded gaming. If gaming were to pass he may not have much of a say because that would go to voters this fall who would have to decide on a constitutional amendment.

