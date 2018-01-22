Bill would use casino gaming to fund pensions

4_gambling_billll.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville lawmaker is among three Republicans pushing for a new casino gambling bill that would solely fund the state’s pension system.

Representative Jerry Miller and two others introduced a bill Monday that would amend the state’s constitution, allowing the state to permit casino gaming with 100-percent of the proceeds going to the retirement systems until 2038.

While groups like Greater Louisville Inc. support the casino bill, Governor Matt Bevin continues to take a strong stance against casino gaming.

