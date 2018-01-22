WHAS
Close

Bill would use casino gaming to fund pensions

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 11:26 PM. EST January 22, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville lawmaker is among three Republicans pushing for a new casino gambling bill that would solely fund the state’s pension system.

 

Representative Jerry Miller and two others introduced a bill Monday that would amend the state’s constitution, allowing the state to permit casino gaming with 100-percent of the proceeds going to the retirement systems until 2038.

 

While groups like Greater Louisville Inc. support the casino bill, Governor Matt Bevin continues to take a strong stance against casino gaming.

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories