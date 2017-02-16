Bill aims to ban tobacco products in schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Under a new bill making its way through the Kentucky General Assembly, all tobacco products would be banned at public schools and at school-sponsored activities.



The bill's sponsor says the law aims to reduce the state's high rate of youth smoking. Right now, 36 percent of the state's 173 school districts ban tobacco products.



School boards would have to decide how to enforce the ban, but punishments would not include incarceration, suspension, or expulsion of a student.



The Senate has already approved the bill. It will now head to the House for a vote.

