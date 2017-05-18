Bike sharing program getting ready to launch

Second meeting on new bike lanes to meet Thursday night. (Photo: WHAS 11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--May 19 is National Bike to Work Day.

If you don't have a bike, the city of Louisville is getting closer to helping you out.

Bike stations are popping up around the city and there will eventually be more than 300 bikes for people to check out and use.

Riders will be able to buy daily, monthly or annual passes.

The date for the launch has not been announced.





