Big Four Bridge goes pink for Big Wig Challenge, breast cancer awareness

The Big Four Bridge went pink Monday night. It's all for a good cause to bring awareness to breast cancer and breast cancer survivors as part of the Big Wid Challenge.

WHAS 11:16 AM. EDT June 20, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Big Four Bridge went pink Monday night for a good case.

It’s to bring awareness to breast cancer and breast cancer survivors. But that's not the only thing going pink.

Some city leaders are sporting pink hair for the Big Wig Challenge. CEOs and leaders are supporting Susan G. Komen by sporting pink wigs and challenging others to do the same.


