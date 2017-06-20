Big Four Bridge goes pink for Big Wig Challenge, breast cancer awareness

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Big Four Bridge went pink Monday night for a good case.

It’s to bring awareness to breast cancer and breast cancer survivors. But that's not the only thing going pink.

Some city leaders are sporting pink hair for the Big Wig Challenge. CEOs and leaders are supporting Susan G. Komen by sporting pink wigs and challenging others to do the same.



You can get involved as well by clicking here.



