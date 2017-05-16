Big Brothers Big Sisters mentees graduate to life's next level

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It was a different kind of graduation Tuesday as local teenagers and their adult mentors ended their time in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.

The program held their program featuring the River City Drum Corp at Bellarmine University.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters mentor program stops at age 18 and for 7 years, the organization has held a ceremony.

Two little brothers are now heading to college and are thankful for their time. Tyrese Laster said his mentor helped him build confidence and he overcame stuttering.

WHAS11’s Doug Proffitt said it was an honor for him to emcee the ceremony and to interview many of the sharp, young folks who he says will give back to the community in a big way.

WHAS11 has been a proud supporter of the Big Brothers and Big Sisters program for 28 years featuring profiles in our newscasts.

