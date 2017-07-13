WHAS
Bicyclist killed early Thursday in Kentucky

WHAS 10:15 AM. EDT July 13, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A bicyclist has been killed while trying to cross the road in Kentucky.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell tells local media that the bicyclist was found dead around 2 a.m. Thursday at an east Louisville intersection.

Mitchell says the cyclist failed to yield the right of way when turning onto a road, and was struck by a Chevy Camaro.

The cyclist hasn't yet been identified. Police continue to investigate the crash. There are no charges expected.

