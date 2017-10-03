Biagi's closing after 90 years in business

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – No matter where you look in downtown Shelbyville it's hard to miss how much things have changed over the years but the one constant has been Biagi's Appliance which will soon be closing its doors for good.

"It couldn't last forever,” Robert Biagi said. “It was going to happen someday, and this has been a good time for that."



Since their grandfather set up shop in 1927 Biagi's Appliance has been more than a business it's been a way of life for the Biagi family.



"I started doing this when I was 14-years-old,” Steve Biagi said. “I always knew I was going to do it. Even when I went off to college I knew I was going to be coming back."



"We spent after school working here, and on the weekends working here,” Robert Biagi said. “It was a big part of growing up."



As the world grew up around it Biagi's was forced to evolve through the years.



"We've seen products come in, in terms of microwave ovens, to VCRs, to camcorders, satellite television, and glass top stoves,” Steve Biagi said. "We've had customers that go back multi-generations. A lot of them are like what are we going to do now? There will be somebody to take care of them down the road."



The customers that kept the business going for so long, are also what made it so tough to close the doors.



"It was a hard decision,” Robert Biagi said. “We're sure going to miss it."



"We've looked around and seen other people that didn't get the chance to spend more time after their business, and we wanted to have that opportunity,” Steve Biagi said.



As for what these brothers will miss most about their business.



"Probably coming downtown every day like I have for 50 or 60 years,” Steve Biagi said.



"Our life has been so much a part of the business that's what we know,” Robert Biagi said. “To stop doing that will be very bittersweet, but then again it will be nice to have a break."



The brothers had planned on closing up shop for the final time around the first of the year, but merchandise has been selling so fast they may be heading for an early retirement.

