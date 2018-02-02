Bevin's site connects people to opioid treatment resources

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 20: Gov. Matt Bevin (R-Ky.) speaks at the National Rifle Association's NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during the NRA Convention at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 20, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced a new tool in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

The website, FindHelpNowKY.org, will allow users to search for treatment centers for themselves or family members.

The site is in conjunction with the "Don't Let Them Die" campaign that works to educate teens about the dangers of drug use.

"The reality is, these are somebody's children," Governor Bevin said. "These are kids that are either in high school or were once in high school, or perhaps dropped out of high school. The reality is, these are sons and daughters of somebody in Kentucky. This problem isn't getting smaller. This problem is getting bigger and that's the sad reality of it."

The most recent report from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet shows just over 1400 people died from overdoses in 2016.



