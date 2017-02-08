Bevin signs historic pro-life legislation (photo: WHAS11)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There was a large crowd of pro-life supporters gathered in the Capitol rotunda today. There were even people watching from the second and third levels. They were here for the annual Rally for Life with the Kentucky Right to Life Association.

They were also here celebrating Governor Matt Bevin's signing of two pieces of pro-life legislation already in effect, including a ban on abortion after 20 weeks and a required ultrasound before termination of pregnancy.

Just hours earlier in Louisville on the steps of Douglass Blvd. Christian Church, a group of leaders from different faiths and church's spoke out against Kentucky Senate bill 8 and House bill 149 both proposed prohibiting public funding to "abortion services."

In both bills, abortion services include providing referrals to or information about facilities where abortions are performed or providing counseling, advice, written materials or other information that encourages or promotes or promotes abortions.

Reverend Derek Panwell said he fears these bills would have a potential chilling effect on clergy speech.

These faith leaders said they would be concerned about losing state funding going towards things like daycare and food bank programs if they were to say certain things.

Senate Bill 8 does have a provision to provide planning funds to certain health clinics. The funding restrictions under HB 149 would not apply to funding for hospitals, medical schools or universities.

The bills are currently in committee.

