Bevin performs ceremonial signing of prevailing wage bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – Governor Matt Bevin held a ceremonial signing today of the prevailing wage bill in Frankfort.

The law says state officials will no longer set the wages of construction workers on publicly financed projects based on a survey of the community.



Opponents say the law takes money out of the pockets of working families while downgrading the quality of construction on public buildings, including schools.



Supporters say it will save taxpayer money and jump start stalled projects.



The bill does not affect federal projects.

