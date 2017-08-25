Bevin launches 'Beautify the Bluegrass' initiative

Beautify the Bluegrass logo

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Governor Matt Bevin launched his "Beautify the Bluegrass" initiative today which encourages Kentucky residents to clean up their local areas.

"I want to encourage people in every Kentucky community to figure out how they can become the most beautiful community in the Commonwealth," Bevin said. "The concept is simple: Identify a problem that needs attention and then find a way to get involved in repairing, enhancing, or beautifying it."

The initiative calls on citizens to form volunteer groups and work to improve neglected or overlooked areas of their community. Projects might include cleaning up trash, landscaping, renovations, or other improvements, utilizing proper safety equipment.

The initiative is a contest. Teams, which can have up to 200 people, are encouraged to take several before, during, and after photographs of their projects to upload to the "Beautify the Bluegrass" website by September 20. Teams should make sure they have permission from any property owners or public officials before beginning their projects.

The winning volunteer group will be notified in October and will receive a not-publicly-funded catered barbeque hosted by Governor Bevin and Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton.

© 2017 WHAS-TV