Bevin among governors meeting with Trump on job training

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is among the governors meeting with President Donald Trump.



Bevin said in a news release he and other governors met Thursday with Trump, senior White House officials and U.S. cabinet secretaries to talk about training workers for jobs.



In February, Bevin was one of several governors who met with Trump during a meeting of the National Governors Association to discuss health care.



Earlier this week, Bevin created an advisory committee and asked them to come up with ideas to help foster children and people with disabilities get jobs. Bevin also convinced lawmakers to borrow up to $100 million to spend on workforce development projects.

