Best public high schools in every state

(USA Today) - Among all public services in this country, few are as uneven in quality as the American public education system.

While schools must follow certain guidelines and are held to public standards, they are largely funded by property taxes — which means their budgets largely depend on neighborhood wealth rather than per student or by need.

A review of data on public high schools in the United States shows a substantial diversity in quality and educational outcomes between school districts.

Across the country, just over 80% of students graduate, 4.9% of students enroll in Advanced Placement classes, and the average SAT score is a little over 1000 out of 1600. In some of the nation’s top public schools, virtually all students graduate, AP enrollment is well above 70%, and average SAT scores are above 1400.

While the nation’s top public high schools are primarily concentrated in a few of the most populous states, including Illinois, New York, California, and Texas, every state in the country has at least one high school that exceeds national averages, and whose students are better set up for success. Based on publicly-available data on factors such as standardized test scores, student-teacher ratios, graduation rates, AP enrollment, and more, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the top public high school in each state.

To determine the best public high school in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed rankings for all public schools from school and neighborhood data clearinghouse Niche. Data on rank, number of students, student-teacher ratio, average graduation rate, average SAT score, average ACT score, and AP enrollment also came from Niche. Data on the ratio of students to teachers by state came from the National Center for Education Statistics. Graduation rates by state also came from the NCED and are for the 2012-13 school year. Data on AP enrollment by state for the 2011-12 school year came from Civil Rights Data Collection.

Alabama

High school: Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School

Location: Montgomery

Students: 488

Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

Average SAT: 1340

Alaska

High school: West High School

Location: Anchorage

Students: 1,899

Student-teacher ratio: 22:1

Average SAT: 1230

Arizona

High school: BASIS Scottsdale

Location: Scottsdale

Students: 754

Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

Average SAT: 1470

Arkansas

High school: Haas Hall Academy

Location: Fayetteville

Students: 320

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

Average SAT: 1360

California

High school: Henry M. Gunn High School

Location: Palo Alto

Students: 1,897

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Average SAT: 1400

Colorado

High school: Cherry Creek High School

Location: Greenwood Village

Students: 3,506

Student-teacher ratio: 20:1

Average SAT: 1350

Connecticut

High school: New Canaan High School

Location: New Canaan

Students: 1,250

Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

Average SAT: 1280

Delaware

High school: Charter School of Wilmington

Location: Wilmington

Students: 972

Student-teacher ratio: 4:1

Average SAT: 1330

Florida

High school: Pine View School

Location: Osprey

Students: 2,186

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Average SAT: 1360

Georgia

High school: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology

Location: Lawrenceville

Students: 976

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Average SAT: 1340

Hawaii

High school: Education Laboratory Public Charter School

Location: Honolulu

Students: 444

Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

Average SAT: 1190

Idaho

High school: Boise Senior High School

Location: Boise

Students: 1,473

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

Average SAT: 1240

Illinois

High school: Walter Payton College Prep

Location: Chicago

Students: 899

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Average SAT: 1400

Indiana

High school: Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics & Humanities

Indiana

High school: Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics & Humanities

Location: Muncie

Students: 307

Student-teacher ratio: 9:1

Average SAT: 1290

Iowa

High school: Ames High School

Location: Ames

Students: 1,271

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

Average SAT: 1420

Kansas

High school: Blue Valley High School

Location: Overland Park

Students: 1,511

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Average SAT: 1420

Kentucky

High school: DuPont Manual High School

Location: Louisville

Students: 1,896

Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

Average SAT: 1400

Louisiana

High school: Benjamin Franklin High School

Location: New Orleans

Students: 894

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Average SAT: 1350

Maine

High school: Maine School of Science & Mathematics

Location: Limestone

Students: 139

Student-teacher ratio: 7:1

Average SAT: 1370

Maryland

High school: Poolesville High School

Location: Poolesville

Students: 1,225

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

Average SAT: 1380

Massachusetts

High school: Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science

Location: Worcester

Students: 97

Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

Average SAT: 1460

Michigan

High school: International Academy

Location: Bloomfield

Students: 1,371

Student-teacher ratio: 108:1

Average SAT: 1390

Minnesota

High school: Wayzata High School

Location: Plymouth

Students: 3,228

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Average SAT: 1420

Mississippi

High school: The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science

Location: Columbus

Students: 245

Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

Average SAT: 1350

Missouri

High school: Clayton High School

Location: Clayton

Students: 875

Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

Average SAT: 1340

Montana

High school: Bozeman High School

Location: Bozeman

Students: 1,963

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

Average SAT: 1250

Nebraska

High school: Millard North High School

Location: Omaha

Students: 2,521

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Average SAT: 1360

Nevada

High school: The Davidson Academy of Nevada

Location: Reno

Students: 160

Student-teacher ratio: 8:1

Average SAT: 1510

New Hampshire

High school: Hanover High School

Location: Hanover

Students: 718

Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

Average SAT: 1330

New Jersey

High school: Bergen County Academies

Location: Hackensack

Students: 1,044

Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

Average SAT: 1440

New Mexico

High school: Albuquerque Institute of Math & Science

Location: Albuquerque

Students: 369

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Average SAT: 1310

New York

High school: Stuyvesant High School

Location: New York

Students: 3,297

Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

Average SAT: 1460

North Carolina

High school: The Early College at Guilford

Location: Greensboro

Students: 198

Student-teacher ratio: 24:1

Average SAT: 1400

North Dakota

High school: Central High School

Location: Grand Forks

Students: 949

Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

Average SAT: 1330

Ohio

High school: Walnut Hills High School

Location: Cincinnati

Students: 2,591

Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

Average SAT: 1330

Oklahoma

High school: Booker T. Washington High School

Location: Tulsa

Students: 1,329

Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

Average SAT: 1270

Oregon

High school: Lake Oswego Senior High School

Location: Lake Oswego

Students: 1,289

Student-teacher ratio: 23:1

Average SAT: 1280

Pennsylvania

High school: Conestoga Senior High School

Location: Berwyn

Students: 2,051

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

Average SAT: 1300

Rhode Island

High school: Barrington High School

Location: Barrington

Students: 1,055

Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

Average SAT: 1260

South Carolina

High school: Academic Magnet High School

Location: North Charleston

Students: 644

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

Average SAT: 1370

South Dakota

High school: Lincoln High School

Location: Sioux Falls

Students: 1,924

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

Average SAT: 1310

Tennessee

High school: Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School

Location: Nashville

Students: 915

Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

Average SAT: 1310

Texas

High school: Liberal Arts & Science Academy

Location: Austin

Students: 1,002

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

Average SAT: 1390

Utah

High school: Park City High School

Location: Park City

Students: 1,131

Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

Average SAT: 1240

Vermont

High school: South Burlington High School

Location: South Burlington

Students: 901

Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

Average SAT: 1230

Virginia

High school: Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology

Location: Alexandria

Students: 1,820

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

Average SAT: 1500

Washington

High school: Tesla STEM High School

Location: Redmond

Students: 557

Student-teacher ratio: 24:1

Average SAT: 1410

West Virginia

High school: George Washington High School

Location: Charleston

Students: 1,100

Student-teacher ratio: 20:1

Average SAT: 1250

Wisconsin

High school: Whitefish Bay High School

Location: Whitefish Bay

Students: 985

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

Average SAT: 1360

Wyoming

High school: Big Horn High School

Location: Sheridan

Students: 149

Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

Average SAT: N/A

