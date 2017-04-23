Best Friends brunch aims to support fatherless children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A local organization focusing on supporting fatherless children hosted a brunch for a good cause Sunday.

Charity of Love Increasing Faith and Hope, also known as CLIFH, hosted their first Best Friends Thunder Brunch in Butchertown.

The organization’s main goal is to stop the self-destructive behaviors in children ages 8 to 18-years-old who are growing up without fathers present in their lives.

The brunch was a red carpet experience with guests dressing in their best which also featured live entertainment and a fashion show.

WHAS11’s Tabnie Dozier emceed the event.

