Beshear: Louisville chiropractor to pay Kentucky $114K to resolve Medicaid fraud

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville chiropractor will pay more than $114,000 to resolve allegations he overbilled Medicaid, according to Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Dr. Mark Walden, 53, reached a civil settlement negotiated by Beshear’s Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse that resolves allegations that he submitted false claims to Kentucky Medicaid for services not rendered and for medical equipment, like back braces, cushions or foot supports, that were billed to Medicaid but never delivered to Medicaid patients.

Walden’s main place of business was located off Bardstown Road and he was credentialed by the state and University Health Care or Passport to offer chiropractic services to Medicaid recipients.

The investigation into Walden began after information was given to the AG’s office by Passport regarding his billing practices from Jan. 1, 2011, through Aug. 31, 2014.

The investigation found Walden billed Medicaid for 58 combined office visits for six patients who stated that they had only seen Walden once.

Further review by investigators found Walden ordered 11 back braces from a supplier, but submitted claims for 79 braces; only ordered four support cushions but submitted claims for 174 cushions, and only ordered seven foot supports but submitted claims for 53 supports.

