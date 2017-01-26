Beshear: Jefferson Co. man Indicted for threatening prosecutor during court proceeding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (News Release) – Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Thursday that an Oldham County grand jury has indicted a Jefferson County man on one count of intimidating a participant in the legal process stemming from a 2016 courtroom hearing.

Kenneth Brown, 34, is facing the felony charge after threatening to kill a Jefferson County prosecutor in Oldham County Circuit Court on Oct. 27, 2016. Brown was before the court in October on another felony charge.

The grand jury also charged Brown for being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.

Brown is currently serving a 24-year sentence at Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in LaGrange for multiple charges including murder.

The penalty for intimidating a participant in the legal process is one to five years in prison. Under Kentucky law, the penalty on this offense may be enhanced up to 10 years if found guilty of the charge of being a persistent felony offender.

The Oldham County Sheriff’s office investigated the charges, and Beshear’s Special Prosecutions Unit is prosecuting the case.

A charge is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.



(© 2017 WHAS)