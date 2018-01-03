Beshear chooses former prosecutor to join AG's staff

Attorney General Andy Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's attorney general has chosen a former prosecutor to join his staff.



Attorney General Andy Beshear says he has selected former commonwealth's attorney Tom Lockridge to serve as a resource officer focusing on the handling of DUI and impaired driving cases. Lockridge is a former commonwealth's attorney for Garrard and Jessamine counties.



Lockridge will serve as the Attorney General's Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor. In that role, he'll be responsible for training county and commonwealth's attorneys as well as law enforcement in the effective prosecution and handling of DUI and impaired driving cases.



The AG's office says regional trainings have been offered in Lexington, Louisville, Bowling Green, Prestonsburg and Covington. Additional trainings through the AG's Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor program will be offered in other parts of the state in 2018.

