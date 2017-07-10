Benefit to be held Wednesday for family of Ind. children killed in train crash

Fouch vigil (Photo: Bradfield, Robert)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A benefit is set for this week to raise money for the family of the two Henryville children who were killed in a train crash.

Adalynn and Wyatt Fouch died a few weeks ago after a train slammed into their mother's SUV.

The two children were laid to rest Saturday and their mother is now out of the hospital.

Relatives tell WHAS11 a benefit is happening this Wednesday, July 12, at the 812 Bar and Grill in Sellersburg.

It starts at 7 p.m. and proceeds will be given to the family to help with expenses.

