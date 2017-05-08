Benefit to be held for Kentucky child suffering from rare genetic disorder

Baby Oakelys Helping Hands Facebook page (Photo: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A benefit will be held for a 17-month-old who is suffering from a rare genetic disorder, called Med 12 Associated Syndrome, in Louisville on May 21.

Oakley is one of two people in the world known to have this condition.

Oakley is currently admitted to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Oakley’s mother is a Louisville EMT and has run out of sick time through her work and is having to take time off for Oakley’s appointments, surgeries, and procedures.

So to help Oakley and his mother, the benefit will be held at New View Bar and Grill, it's called Baby Oakley’s Helping Hands Benefit Ride. A poker run motorcycle ride will also take off on May 21 from that location. Registration will be $10. There will also be a live auction and entertainment after the poker run.

T-shirts and wristbands will be sold at the benefit. They will cost $20 and $3.

Proceeds from this benefit will go directly to the family.

