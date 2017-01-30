Ben and Jerry's developing bourbon ice cream

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A new flavor could be coming to Ben and Jerry's growing list of ice cream.

The Vermont ice cream maker may soon be bringing the spirit of Kentucky into its ice cream.

The company is rumored to be working on a new taste named urban Bourbon.

It's burnt caramel ice cream with almonds and it will have fudge flakes and bourbon caramel swirls.

Urban Bourbon could be in grocery stores in mid-February.

