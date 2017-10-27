WHAS
Bellarmine's fourth president formally inaugurated

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:07 PM. EDT October 27, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Bellarmine University’s fourth president, Dr. Susan M. Donovan, was formally inaugurated on Oct. 27. She is the first woman to hold the position.

Dr. Donovan will fill the opening left by Joseph McGowen who passed away last year. McGowen was the university's longest-serving president. He was there for 26 years. 

During the ceremony, Dr. Donovan spoke of the importance of the university and the impact on its students.

Dr. Donovan previously worked at Loyola University in Maryland as their executive vice president. 

