Bellarmine's $100 million capital campaign completed

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:58 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Bellarmine University has completed its $100 million capital campaign.     

The ten-year project began in 2007 and helped fund scholarships, international study opportunities, and campus growth.     

Eleven campus facilities were constructed or renovated with the funds.          

Bellarmine says more than $30 million was gifted directly from the University's alumni.

