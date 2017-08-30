Bellarmine's $100 million capital campaign completed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Bellarmine University has completed its $100 million capital campaign.
The ten-year project began in 2007 and helped fund scholarships, international study opportunities, and campus growth.
Eleven campus facilities were constructed or renovated with the funds.
Bellarmine says more than $30 million was gifted directly from the University's alumni.
