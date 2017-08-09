Bellarmine wrestling coaches help catch thief in Florida (Photo: provided)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two Bellarmine wrestling coaches had the right moves to catch a thief near Daytona Beach Florida.

An assailant stole a wallet from a woman and ran away. That’s when Head Coach Spencer Adams, Assistant Coach Brandon Sellers and another coach from California chased down the suspect and held him in a wrestling move until police arrived.

The coaches were in Florida for a wrestling conference.

© 2017 WHAS-TV