Bellarmine students participate in day of public service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Incoming Freshman at Bellarmine University spent their day engaging with the Louisville Community through public service.
The first-year students were dispersed to 38 different sites in the Louisville area. Many got their
hands dirty picking up trash or painting fences, but all the students had a great time and learned some valuable lessons.
A total of 767 people participated in today's day of service.
