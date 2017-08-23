Bellarmine students participate in day of public service

Bellarmine University's walking track near Newburg Road and Trevillian Way(Photo: Arza Barnett, Copyright 2005 The Courier-Journal;YES COURIER-JOURNAL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Incoming Freshman at Bellarmine University spent their day engaging with the Louisville Community through public service.



The first-year students were dispersed to 38 different sites in the Louisville area. Many got their

hands dirty picking up trash or painting fences, but all the students had a great time and learned some valuable lessons.

A total of 767 people participated in today's day of service.

