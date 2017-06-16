Bellarmine coach talks recruiting in college sports

Scott Davenport, Bellarmine head basketball coach (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There is a major black eye on one of the most important components of college sports -- recruitment.



“Stuff like this on recruiting trips happens all the time. It may not be with prostitutes but you hear these stories all the time of recruits that go to schools and hang out with girls. It happens all the time,” said Jay Williams, college basketball analyst.



Some college coaches say recruiting is a necessary pressure.



“Recruiting is like bathing. If you don't do it every day, you will stink, probably a lot of truth to that in terms of your program,” said Coach Scott Davenport, Bellarmine University Men’s Basketball.



Davenport coached with Rick Pitino at UofL during Coach Pitino's first four years at Louisville. He says he learned from Coach Pitino the proper way to recruit athletes.



“Be thorough, attention to detail, and incredible passion. And that never changes -- on the court, off the court, recruiting, academic, in anything,” Davenport said.



Davenport says as a fellow head coach and friend of Pitino, there's no way the Hall of Fame coach knew about the parties that Katina Powell writes about in her book "Breaking Cardinal Rules" that details strippers and escorts being provided to recruits



“It's an unbelievable, incredibly unfortunate situation. No one, no one is more torn up than Coach Pitino. No one,” Davenport said.



Davenport admits recruiting the best players does come with pressure--but that's not always a bad thing.



“Pressure allows you to pay incredible attention to details, be very thorough in the process. Stress is what's bad. But recruiting is a practice and a practice by definition is not perfect,” he said.

UofL has already made it clear that they will be appealing all of the NCAA sanctions. That process could take up to three months to complete.

