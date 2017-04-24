Bearcamp Road community react to body found in creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A calm and peaceful place to call home.



“Why here? It almost makes you feel like somebody knew the area,” Ronald Henderson said, who lives on Bearcamp Road.



Henderson has lived on Bearcamp Road for 25 years. On Saturday, his neighbors found the body of Joshua Cambron, 31, in a creek.



“You hope it don't come close, but it does,” Henderson said.



Police say Cambron was at this Walmart on the Outer Loop when he ran into Robert Carpenter, 37, and Misty McKnight, 39. Police say Cambron and McKnight did know each other and she asked him for a ride. Police say they took Cambron to the 7400 block of Egypt Lane.

“They used a knife to try to take his vehicle, tried to rob him of his vehicle. At that time the victim refused, he fought. And the victim received lacerations to his body,” Lt. Emily McKinley, LMPD, said.



Police say Cambron died in his car and McKnight and Carpenter left his body on Bearcamp Road.

“We noticed the helicopters were flying by and they were apparently looking for someone,” Mike Embry said, who also lives on Bearcamp Road.



Police say Cambron's family had reported him missing on Friday. Police in Delaware County, Ohio pulled McKnight and Carpenter over. They were driving Cambron's car and there was still blood on the seat.

Misty Knight and Robert Carpenter (Photo: Delaware County Sheriff's Office)





“I've got children of my own and that's pretty scary that you can lose someone for no good reason at all. That's tragic,” Embry said.



The peace and quiet of a community interrupted by senseless tragedy.

McKnight and Carpenter are being held in Delaware County, Ohio. It's unclear when they will be brought back to Louisville.

