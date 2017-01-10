Bear believed to be hibernating in Ind. refuge to get name

MADISON, Ind. (WHAS11) – The black bear that is believed to be hibernating in the Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge is about to get a name.
The Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge is holding a contest on its Facebook page. They naming contest will end on January 31.
They ask anyone who has a name for their bear to leave a comment on their Facebook post. They say to leave only one idea/name per person.
The refuge is located near Madison, Ind.
