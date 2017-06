LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Tanisha Frederick and her daughter Jasmine joined Tabnie Dozier on GMK Saturday to discuss a new nonprofit, “Beautiful As You Are.” It’s an initiative geared towards uplifting young women in Kentuckiana. The organization is in need of volunteers and dresses, for more information head to www.bayacorp.org.

