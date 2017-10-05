Battle of Perryville commemoration this weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The commemoration of the 155th anniversary of Kentucky's largest Civil War battle is being held this weekend.

The Kentucky Department of Parks says the commemoration is set for Oct. 7-8 at the Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site in central Kentucky.

Each year, the park in Boyle commemorates the battle with re-enactments, living history programs, battlefield tours, authors and book signings and period entertainment.

The 1862 battle left more than 7,600 soldiers killed, wounded or missing.

© 2017 Associated Press