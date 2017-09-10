Basketball great Derek Anderson to help Harvey survivors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The devastation in the Gulf from Hurricane Harvey is far from over and the reeling images seen are pushing a local star to roll up his sleeves and give back.

NCAA and NBA champ Derek Anderson is making plans to travel to Houston.

The Louisville native and Doss High grad is raising money through his Acts of Kindness t-shirt sales. Anderson is also offering privacy beds to those who are displaced and living in shelters.

He launched his Stamina Foundation and his Acts of Kindness movement where the goal is simple – treat everyone with care.

"I think everything that we do in life is predicated on what you leave behind, and I think for me it’s basically what Ali taught me and the principles of your service to others is what you do for people and I think that's what I've always wanted to do and how I grew up and how other people helped to get me where I was really mattered to me so every day I feel like when people are in need, we should step up,” Anderson said.

You can still donate by purchasing a shirt, privacy bed or one of the Acts of Kindness Gift Cards that you can load with whatever amount you can give and it will be handed out Harvey victims.

Anderson plans to hit the road Tuesday.

For more information on the Stamina Foundation and how you can donate, click here.

© 2017 WHAS-TV