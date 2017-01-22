Barry's Cheesesteaks in Okolona serving 'opportunity' as main course

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- So many throughout Louisville, and especially the Okolona area, know all about Barry's Cheesesteaks and More.

The dedicated business owner turned his life around and is now looking to do the same for others. The help wanted sign is out and opportunity is the main item on the menu.

“We want people to come up here, bring a resume and be truthful about your background. If you've been to jail, be truthful. If you used to be on drugs or you're still on drugs and you just need some help and a mentor to get off it, be truthful,” Barry Washington said.

He offer’s positions to those who are often overlooked, from a checkered past to a battle with drugs or alcohol, Washington says that doesn't matter as long as you're willing to make a change. “I came from that drug background. I came from doing street crime and things like that and you know people didn't want to give me that type of chance and then over the years there were some people that noticed I had some real potential.”

He's been open since 2013 and continues to help students, convicted felons and whoever else needs steady income. High turnover, he says, has caused him to not only be closed on Sundays but now Mondays as well. “I'd rather close on Mondays and work Tuesday through Saturday and serve good food than work Monday through Saturday and take a chance serving bad food.”





Every Monday through February 6, Washington plans to open from 11a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to accept applications. “We don't just want to make a lot of money, we want to really be a part of a growing community so that all of us will prosper together,” he says.

Washington says many employees have moved on to follow their dreams, many have also done wrong and set him back. But in the spirit of someone giving him a chance, this cheesesteak connoisseur says everyone deserves an opportunity.

Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is located at 7502 Preston Highway. Bring your ID and a resume. Applications will be accepted on the spot on January 23, January 30 and February 6.

Washington tells WHAS11 he's hoping to beef up his staff and eventually add locations in the east and west ends of Louisville and start a delivery option.



(© 2017 WHAS)