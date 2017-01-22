Bardstown students witness inauguration protesters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Attending the inauguration of Donald Trump, the nation’s 45th president, was a once in a lifetime experience for a group of local high school students.

The group from Bardstown High School was in Washington D.C. to witness the transition of power but also witnessed a more rowdy side of things during the marches in the capitol Saturday.

A chaperone on the trip filmed video showing some protesters pounding on their charter bus.

AP government teacher David Clark said no one was hurt but some of the protesters stood in the middle of the street, blocking the bus from going to the group’s hotel.

Clark said the experience was a unique teaching moment.

“The kids didn’t feel threatened and were all in a big charter bus. They were safe but they just got to see that side of the protest too because I guess the protesters felt like the bus was impeding upon them,” Clark said via phone interview.

The 31 students on the trip also experienced sightseeing and met with Kentucky’s congressional lawmakers.

