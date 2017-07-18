Bardstown principal remembers rising star who drowned

Tariq Armour

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – Bardstown High football standout Tariq Armour received a football scholarship to Georgetown College was headed there this fall.

The Taylor County Coroner says Armour drowned in Green River Lake State Park on Sunday, his body was recovered Monday morning.

The lake trip this past weekend we're told was one of the last celebrations for Armour and his class of 2017 friends since so many were embarking on the next phase of their lives.

This community is now battling yet another tough blow. Sunday started as a summertime trip to Green River Lake State Park that should have been filled with fun and memories.

Bardstown High School Principal Chris Pickett says 18-year-old Tariq Armour was with a group of recent grads when Armour while swimming in a small cove, he started to struggle, he went underwater and never resurfaced.

"Imagination has to run wild of what they were doing or thinking, being there together because their whole life is ahead of them. The feeling of invincibility, they're just celebrating time together," Pickett said.

Pickett says he was also at the Lake about 45 minutes from Bardstown in nearby Taylor County but didn't see his former students.

Now, having to have this conversation while flipping through a yearbook, remembering a young face he knows so well is hitting him deep.

"I still just can't imagine not seeing him smiling, walking and zooming through town before that next chapter of his life."

That next chapter was Georgetown College in the fall and pursuing a career in Engineering.

Pickett adds, "We will get through this and I promised his mother, whatever there's a call for or if she needs anything, we're still her school family for her son."

This is another tough loss for Bardstown and another teenage drowning in Kentuckiana. Pickett says although Tariq is gone, he will forever be a Bardstown Tiger.

