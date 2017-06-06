Bardstown mayor to announce police department changes Tuesday

Bardstown Police Dept.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Bardstown Mayor Richard Heaton is expected to announce changes within the city's police department at Tuesday night's City Council work session, WHAS11 has learned.

Reached by phone Tuesday morning, Human Resources Director Larry Green, would not specify what changes had been made.

City Councilman Joe Buckman said he had been briefed on the changes, but declined to discuss specifics, citing the Mayor's planned announcement.

After meeting with the mayor Tuesday morning, Councilman William Sheckles said he appreciated the advanced notice of what was to come.

“All of us have been transparent with each other and are on the same page,” Sheckles said of the relationship between Heaton and the council, adding, “There are no blindsides.”

Councilman Roland Williams also mentioned his appreciation of the notice. He and Sheckles also referred questions on the announcement details to the Mayor.

The expected announcement comes one year after then Mayor John Royalty restructured the police department. Royalty demoted two officers and promoted two others. Then Chief Rick McCubbin said he was not notified of the changes before they happened. McCubbin later resigned as chief.

Royalty's move also drew criticism from council members at the time who also said they were not notified ahead of time.

Royalty later expressed regret.

“I could've handled it differently. Nobody is perfect. Humans are going to make mistakes,” he said.

In April 2017, the City Council voted to remove Royalty from his position as mayor.

