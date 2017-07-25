Bardstown father faces deportation after 20 years in the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The love of her life and the father of her children.



“It's still kind of surreal,” Ashley Rogers said.



Thumbing through the pictures and memories, Rogers says she doesn't even know when her kids will see their dad again.



“Have you ever had your heart sink down into your guts where you can't breathe? That's exactly how I feel when they talk about him,” she said.



Rogers' husband Erick Cortez is facing deportation. When he was 15, he came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico and has been here for more than 20 years.



“He's made a mistake and I feel like after everything he's been through, he has paid for that,” Rogers said.



In 2010, Cortez was pulled over because of the extremely dark tint on his windows. Even though all of his charges were dropped Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE became involved. Since then, Cortez has tried to become a legal citizen.



“I'm like, 'Erick, maybe this part of the world will be better or this part.' And he's like, 'no, this is where we need to be. This is what we need to do.'>



Rogers says their last hope was to apply for a special permit for people who came to the U.S. illegally when they were children. Her husband's application was denied.

WHAS11 reached out to ICE and they tell us through a statement that Cortez was here illegally and will be removed.



“There's no hope. I have no hope. I know that it's imminent. Deportation is imminent. And there is no hope,” Rogers said.



It's a harsh reality also setting in for their three kids. And for their futures, she’ll keep fighting.



“I can't let it go. I can't give up on it...I don't think I ever will,” Rogers said.

Once deported, Cortez will have to wait 10 years before he can try to apply for any type of visa to come back to the U.S.

