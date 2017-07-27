WHAS
Close

Bardstown father deported to Mexico

WHAS 12:47 PM. EDT July 27, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Bardstown father of three was forced back to Mexico after being deported and can't come back to the United States for 10 years.

Erick Cortez lived in Nelson County for more than 20 years working in construction. He came to the U.S. illegally when he was a child.

Immigration and Customs became involved when he was stopped for having too dark of a tint on his windows.

After trying every option to stay in the country legally he turned himself into officials in June.

On Wednesday he was taken back to Mexico, he leaves his wife and three kids here in the states.

 

© 2017 WHAS-TV

WHAS

Bardstown father faces deportation after 20 years in the U.S.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories