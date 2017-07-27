Bardstown father deported to Mexico

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Bardstown father of three was forced back to Mexico after being deported and can't come back to the United States for 10 years.

Erick Cortez lived in Nelson County for more than 20 years working in construction. He came to the U.S. illegally when he was a child.

Immigration and Customs became involved when he was stopped for having too dark of a tint on his windows.

After trying every option to stay in the country legally he turned himself into officials in June.

On Wednesday he was taken back to Mexico, he leaves his wife and three kids here in the states.

