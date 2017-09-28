Barbershop buzz: Support for the Cards

Barbershop supports UofL (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The buzz in the barbershop is another scandal surrounding UofL's basketball team.



J. Alexander owns Campus Cuts, a barbershop on Fourth Street near UofL's campus.



“It's just been down, morale's been down a little bit,” Alexander said.



He says the last two days have been emotional for many of his customers.



“A young lady just walked in--all UK. I said, 'You're not even a UK fan.' And she said, 'I know, I'm just upset right now!' And I'm like well, I feel you. But at the end of the day, we have to support the university,” he said.



It's support many of Alexander's customers--UofL students--are hoping for.



“Nobody's perfect. Things happen. I would just hope that nobody looks at the school like I don't want to go here because they have this reputation of yaddy yadda. It's still a good school,” said Jordan Walker, junior at UofL.



Memorabilia and pictures on the wall show the shop is a little biased and they say they'll always support the Cards.

