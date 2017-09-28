WHAS
Barbershop buzz: Support for the Cards

Local barbershop shows support for UofL during controversy

Ana Rivera, WHAS 11:30 PM. EDT September 28, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The buzz in the barbershop is another scandal surrounding UofL's basketball team.

J. Alexander owns Campus Cuts, a barbershop on Fourth Street near UofL's campus. 

“It's just been down, morale's been down a little bit,” Alexander said.

He says the last two days have been emotional for many of his customers.

“A young lady just walked in--all UK.  I said, 'You're not even a UK fan.'  And she said, 'I know, I'm just upset right now!'  And I'm like well, I feel you.  But at the end of the day, we have to support the university,” he said.

It's support many of Alexander's customers--UofL students--are hoping for.

“Nobody's perfect.  Things happen.  I would just hope that nobody looks at the school like I don't want to go here because they have this reputation of yaddy yadda.  It's still a good school,” said Jordan Walker, junior at UofL.

Memorabilia and pictures on the wall show the shop is a little biased and they say they'll always support the Cards.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


